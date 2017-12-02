Huskies score four unanswered, defeat JDA Kings Friday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies got back into the win column after defeating the Grande Prairie JDA Country Kings.

The Huskies didn’t have the start they were looking for as the Kings opened the scoring 12:02 into the first period. Joshua Robinson fired home a cross-crease pass from Matthew Apsassin to tie it up at 1-1 with fifteen seconds remaining in the first stanza, Sebastian Powsey provided the secondary assist.

The second period stayed goalless until Jarod Lang found the net on the power play with 1:03 remaining, assisted by Nolan Legace and Gary Loewen. The Huskies held a 2-1 lead after forty minutes of play.

Fifteen seconds into the final stanza Sebastian Powsey ripped a shot that beat the Kings goaltender high to the glove side after taking stretch passes from Jarod Lang and Joshua Robinson. Powsey scored his second of the period five minutes later with a rebound goal, assisted by Matthew Apsassin and Jared Lowen. After frequent trips to the penalty box for both teams in the final frame, the Huskies skated away with a 4-1 victory.

Goaltender Jonathan Bateman stopped 24 of 25, while the Huskies fired 50 shots on the Kings netminder.

Sebastian Powsey led the way with two goals and an assist. Jarod Lang, Joshua Robinson and Matthew Apsassin chipped in with two points apiece.

“We played better defensively tonight, compared to last game. We faced some adversity tonight and responded to it in the right way with four straight goals,” said assistant Todd Alexander. “It’s good for the team to faced some tough stretches now so we know what to expect as we get closer to the end of the season.”

“We don’t take losing lightly in that dressing room, it sucks. We can’t get too low after a loss and have to have a short memory, ” added Jonathan Bateman. “It was a big win that we needed to get back on track and we know we have a rematch with Dawson Creek next week.”

Next up for the Huskies is a clash with the Sexsmith Vipers tonight at the North Peace Arean. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.