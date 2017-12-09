Huskies pickup another win in Sexsmith

SEXSMITH, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies continue to dominate in the NWJHL.

Friday night the Pups travelled to Sexsmith to take on the Vipers and came away with a decisive 7-1 win.

Gary Loewen started the scoring only 20 seconds into the first period followed by goals from Nolan Legace and Teagan McMullen.

In the second, Nolan Legace scored another goal making it 4-0 for the Huskies. On the powerplay, the Vipers scored their only goal with one from Joel Demarcke.

The Huskies then answered back with a goal of their own on the powerplay from Jared Loewen.

In the third period, Nolan Legace scored his third goal of the night with Alex Hartman scoring the seventh goal.

The Huskies remain in first place in the NWJHL, only one point ahead of the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks but the played four more games than the Huskies.

The Junior Canucks are in Grande Prairie tonight in one of three games around the NWJHL. The Fairview Flyers travel to Peace River, and the Beaverlodge Blades are in Sexsmith.