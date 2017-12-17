Huskies lose first of two games in Peace River

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies will look to rebound Sunday afternoon, after a loss Saturday to the North Peace Navigators.

In the final games of 2017 for the Huskies, the team travelled to Peace River. After the first period, it was a scoreless game between the two teams.

In the second, the Navigators scored three times, but the Huskies could only answer back once with a goal from Nolan Legace.

On to the third period and the Navigators scored one more time, but the Huskies scoring just over a minute later with a goal from Gary Loewen.

The final score was 5-2 for the North Peace Navigators.

The two teams will play Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in Peace River for the final game of 2017.