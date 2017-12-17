Huskies lose first of two games in Peace River

December 17, 2017 Adam Reaburn Sports Comments Off on Huskies lose first of two games in Peace River
Huskies vs Navigators on November 18th. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies will look to rebound Sunday afternoon, after a loss Saturday to the North Peace Navigators.

In the final games of 2017 for the Huskies, the team travelled to Peace River.  After the first period, it was a scoreless game between the two teams.

In the second, the Navigators scored three times, but the Huskies could only answer back once with a goal from Nolan Legace.

On to the third period and the Navigators scored one more time, but the Huskies scoring just over a minute later with a goal from Gary Loewen.

The final score was 5-2 for the North Peace Navigators.

The two teams will play Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in Peace River for the final game of 2017.

