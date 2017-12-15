Huskies hit the road for a two game series in Peace River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies hit the road for a two-game set in Peace River this weekend, for the final games before the Christmas break.

The Huskies are coming off a 7-1 hammering over the Sexsmith Vipers last week, with Nolan Legace leading the charge with three goals and an assist.

The Pups currently sit in first place in the NWJHL standings with a 17-3 record, with 34 points three points clear of the second place Navigators.

This weekend’s two-game series will be the second such series of the season as the teams split the first one at the North Peace Arena in October. “There will be two tough games as both teams match up really well against each other,” said General Manager Jeremy Clothier. “If we continue to grow on the processes that we have been working on and implementing it should be a good barometer as to where we are going to be heading into the second half of the season.”

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is 8:00 p.m., while Sunday’s affair gets underway at 4:30 p.m.