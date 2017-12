FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies hit the road for a tilt with the Sexsmith Vipers tonight.

The Huskies are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks on Wednesday. As the team embarks on a three-game road trip over the next two weeks.

“We need to continue to play sound defensively and a full 60 minutes on the road,” said goaltender Jonathan Bateman. “If we want to be great we have to found ways to success away from home.”

Tonight’s game gets underway at 8:00 p.m.