Huskies fall to Navigators Sunday, drop to 3rd in NWHL standings

PEACE RIVER, A.B. — The Fort St. John Huskies didn’t finish the 2017 calendar year the way they wanted after playing a pair of games in Peace River against the North Peace Navigators.

After falling to the Navs 5-2 on Saturday, the Pups were looking to keep their hold on first place in the NWJHL standings during Sunday’s rematch. After Thomas Webster took a boarding penalty for the Huskies just 3:30 into the first, the Navs’ Chase Hendrickson put his team up 1-0 just 15 seconds later on the powerplay. Penalties would prove costly for the Huskies once again in the opening frame, as Henrickson scored another powerplay marker to make it 2-0 after twenty minutes.

In the second, Sebastian Powsey took a pass from Josh Robinson and Jared Loewen to cut the Navigators’ lead to 2-1 just 2:34 in. Fort St. John outshot North Peace 11-5 in the second frame but the team wasn’t able to tie things up. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the Navs’ defence would hold off any more scoring attempts in the third, as the score stayed 2-1 until the final buzzer.

With the loss, the Huskies now sit in 3rd place in the NWJHL standings with 34 points, just one point behind both the Navigators and the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks. The Pups will play their first game of the 2018 calendar year on January 5th, when they host the Grande Prairie County JDA Kings at the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.