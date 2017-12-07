Huskies double up Jr. Canucks, move into first place

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies defeated the visiting Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks on Wednesday night.

After falling behind midway through the first period, Joel Bourgeois evened the score for the Huskies with a wraparound goal with 5:46 remaining, assisted by Aiden Tegart and Aiden Craig-Steele. The teams skated into the first intermission deadlocked at 1-1.

Nolan Legace went bar-down from the right hash mark to make it 2-1, 3:53 into the middle stanza after some crisp passing between Geoff Dick and Jarod Lang. Nearly nine minutes later, Cody Brodhagen got behind the Jr. Canucks defence after accepting a pass from Shawn Wilson and beat the visitor’s netminder low to the blocker side to increase the Huskies’ lead to 3-1. Jared Loewen got the secondary assist on Bordhagen’s goal. The home side finished the period with a 3-1 advantage.

After allowing the visitors to cut the lead to 3-2 early in the final frame, the free-flowing back and forth affair stayed that way until with 3:17 to go in the final frame Craig-Steele stole the puck off the Dawson Creek player, skated in on a breakaway and fired it just over the goalies pad to make it 4-2, assisted by Teagan McMullen.

Jonathan Bateman improved his record to 9-1 after making 25 of 27 saves, while the Huskies fired 48 shots on the opposition netminder. Aiden Craig-Steele led the way with a goal and an assist as ten players ended up on the score sheet.

“We played a good game defensively, way better than the last time they were here, said assistant coach Todd Alexander. “The third period was a turnover fest in the neutral zone and it was driving us coaches nuts, good fast flowing pace to the fans eye, but something that we can’t allow in the future.”

“We played our style of game for the full 60 minutes tonight,” added Jonathan Bateman. “It feels great to win especially when you’re playing against Dawson Creek, it makes the victory that much sweeter.”

“Coach preached good defensive hockey, which I feel I played,” said Aiden Craig-Steele. “Obviously the pace and size of the players are different than in Midget, but I wasn’t phased.”

The Huskies are next in action on Friday night when they travel to Sexsmith for a tilt against the Vipers at 8:00 p.m.