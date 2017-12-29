Holiday Tree Recycling in Moberly Lake next weekend, Taylor collecting trees at golf course

MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is hosting a Holiday Tree Recycling event next weekend at Moberly Lake.

The event will feature skating, hot chocolate, and the chance to meet the local Fire Department and learn about recycling. Residents are asked to bring their real Christmas trees for chipping which will be reused at the Chetwynd landfill. There will also be bins for recycling Christmas lights, smoke alarms and small batteries

The event takes place on January 7th at Moberly Lake from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

While in Taylor, residents are asked to take their real Christmas trees (no decorations, tinsel or garland) to the Lone Wolf golf course maintenance compost site branch pile.

For information on the event in Moberly visit the PRRD website: www.prrd.bc.ca/events