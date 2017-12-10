 Highway 97 closed between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek is closed in both directions.

According to Drivebc.ca, the highway is closed 10km past the junction with Highway 29 in Chetwynd. The road is closed due to a collision and there is no estimate on when the highway will be reopened.

The only detour at this time is using Highway 29 north to Hudson’s Hope.

