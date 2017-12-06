High-pressure ridge will bring chinook-like pattern to the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada meteorologists are forecasting that the Peace Region will see warm, possibly record-breaking temperatures for at least the next week.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said that a ridge of high pressure is building over Washington State, moving the jet stream far into the Yukon. Lundquist said that warm air aloft is being pumped up from Hawaii and into the Peace Region, resulting in a chinook-like situation that will bring temperatures possibly into double digits above freezing.

“We’re almost certain to break a record over the next week. It might not be every single day, we might see a high of 11 or 12 one day, and 3 or 4 another day if there’s not that much wind, but it’s going to be way above average.”

A map of the high-pressure ridge and the atmospheric circulation developing over Western Canada. Photo by Environment Canada. An Environment Canada forecast system map for Thursday morning at 5:00. Photo by Avalanche Canada An Environment Canada forecast precipitation map for Friday evening at 5:00. Photo by Avalanche Canada

Lundquist said that the unusually strong ridge of high pressure will cause the Peace Region in particular to experience extraordinarily warm days extending into the long term.

“We’re expecting that for the next week, maybe ten days this system is parked over the B.C. for ten days. On one of those days if it just sets up right and depending on where the ridge is, it could easily be the Peace Country that’s the warmest in B.C. ”

He added that some days could likely see fog developing in the river valleys across the region, but that the warm temperatures would cause that to burn off in the late morning. Apart from this, the forecast is calling for very little precipitation across the region.