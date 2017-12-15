Hair Bin owner applying for liquor license at spa

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Owner of the Hair Bin has applied to get a liquor license for her HB Health and Wellness Spa.

Lorraine Isenbecker sent in the application at the end of October after several people that wanted to bring alcoholic beverages into her business on special occasions mentioned the idea.

“A lot of bridal parties want to come in and they want to bring a bottle of wine in,” said Isenbecker. “Without a license, I don’t feel comfortable allowing them to do that. I thought if we have one then we can at least offer it.”

Earlier this year, the province made several changes to the Liquor Control and Licensing Act. One of those was the ability for businesses like hair salons, barber shops, and spas to apply for a liquor primary license.

The Fort St. John RCMP, Building, Planning, Protective Services and Fire Departments were requested to comment on the application. All parties approved the liquor license application, with the RCMP suggesting that liquor service start at noon instead of 9:00 a.m.

Council and staff discussed the following list of items in terms of giving the license the go ahead and concluded that it meets all the necessary criteria:

Location of the establishment: the business is located in a General Commercial zone (C3) and both liquor establishment and personal service is permitted.

The person capacity and hours of liquor service of the establishment: occupancy load meets the requirement of 33 and the proposed hours for liquor service is Monday to Saturday, it is recommended that service hours start at (noon).

Impact of noise on nearby residents: the business is in a commercial zone with the nearest residential property 100.88 m from this business.

The impact on the community if the application is approved: providing liquor service is not anticipated to adversely affect the community.

Isembecker added that there would be a limit of one or two drinks per spa visit. She expects to wait six to eight months before she hears back from the Liquor Control and Licensing Board.