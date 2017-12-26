Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing male last seen on Christmas Eve

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Gary Sewi. He was last seen at his residence in Grande Prairie on December 24, 2017.

Sewi  is described as:

  • Aboriginal
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 5’3” tall / 130 lbs
  • Scar on his eyebrow

The RCMP would like to confirm Sewi’s well-being. If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

