Grande Prairie RCMP investigating death of Fort St. John teen

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are investigating the death of a teenager from Fort St. John that occurred last weekend.

According to Cpl. Shawn Graham, the Grande Prairie RCMP and the Edmonton Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a woman on Saturday, December 16th. No other details, including the woman’s age, location and nature of her death have been released by police. Cpl. Graham said that the police investigation is ongoing and that no other details will be released at this time.

Energeticcity.ca spoke with the creator of a GoFundMe campaign that is raising money for the funeral costs of a 16 year-old girl that passed away last Saturday. The campaign’s creator confirmed that the teenager was from Fort St. John, but was not able to give out any further details. A link to the GoFundMe campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/hannahs-funeral-expenses.

The RCMP say that anyone with information that may help their investigation is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).