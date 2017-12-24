Grande Prairie RCMP execute search warrant and seize drugs

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – After a month-long investigation, the Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit executed a search warrant on December 21 and seized drugs and arrested two people.

The following items were seized during the search: 251.35 grams of cocaine, 57.82 grams of methamphetamine, .24 grams of heroin, 58 oxycotin pills and $3040.00 in Canadian currency.

33-year-old Glenn Baker and 44-year-old Twila Letendre of Grande Prairie are facing the following charges: Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance x 2, and possession of proceeds of crime. Baker has also been charged with Breach of Recognizance x 5.

Baker has been remanded in custody and is set to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 3, 2018. Letendre has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court January 10, 2018.

If you have any information in regards to drug-related crime in the community, you can contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780)830-5700. Police would like to thank the public for their continued efforts in order to help solve crime within our community, Crime reduction knows no border, the initiatives being undertaken in all RCMP communities, urban and rural, are to the benefit of all Albertans.

Alternatively, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or on the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You are not required to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.