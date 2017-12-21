Grande Prairie man charged with second degree murder in connection with death of teen

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — A 19 year-old Grande Prairie man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of a 16 year-old girl last weekend.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. last Saturday, the Grande Prairie RCMP were dispatched to a home in the area of 94 Avenue and 100 Street. Upon entry to the suite, police found the body of a teenaged girl. The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit was called in from Edmonton to assist in the police investigation, and an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton confirmed the girl died from a gunshot wound.

19 year-old Grande Prairie resident Justice Watt-Blais was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with one count of second degree murder in the death of his 16 year-old girlfriend Hannah Sutton, who a relative said is from Fort St. John. Four other men have been arrested in relation to the incident, and police say that charges of Accessory to Murder After the Fact are pending.

Watt-Blais has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 3rd, 2018.