Government announces jobs-training funding for area First Nations

VICTORIA, B.C. — The provincial government announced Thursday that it is providing funding for First Nations in Northeast B.C. that are training for new careers.

In a press release today, the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation said it is providing $369,000 in funding for up to 10 members of the Fort Nelson First Nation, and another eight members of the Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations taking the Professional Cook 1 apprenticeship program. Northern Lights College will run the program in Fort St. John and Moberly Lake.

“We’re proud to provide access to training which supports participants and removes barriers. This training is aligned with labour needs in the Northwest, which will benefit both industry and Indigenous communities,” said Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

The Province is also providing $175,000 to the Doig River First Nation to train 40 members in occupational health and safety and land reclamation, which allows members to access employment in a range of natural resource projects. That program will be delivered in the Doig River community in partnership with the University of Northern British Columbia.

“Skills training can give students the tools they need to thrive, while being part of a strong, sustainable, and innovative economy that creates good-paying jobs,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Targeted education and training for Indigenous participants provides a clearly defined path to succeed in a strong, sustainable and innovative economy.”