GoFundMe campaign set up for motorist injured in November crash near Wonowon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for one of the people involved in a crash on the Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John almost two weeks ago.

The campaign was set up for Fort St. John residents Andreas and Masha Kronhardt, who were involved in a major accident near Wonowon on November 26th. According to the campaign page, the couple were travelling in a pickup truck which struck an oncoming semi-truck.

After being freed with the jaws of life by fire crews, Andreas was airlifted to a hospital with a major head injury, while his wife was treated at the Fort St. John Hospital for broken ribs. The campaign explains that Andreas was diagnosed with a diffuse axonal injury, and he has been in and out of a medically-induced coma since the crash.

As of this morning, just under $4,000 of the campaign’s $15,000 goal has been raised. For more information on the campaign, visit the GoFundMe web page: https://www.gofundme.com/andreas-masha-kronhardt