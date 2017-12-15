GoFundMe campaign raising $20k for 4 year-old with cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 4 year-old girl that was recently diagnosed with cancer.

According to the campaign page, 4 year-old Natalie recently went to the doctor’s office after feeling ill, where doctors discovered a mass between her liver and kidneys. In early December, Natalie was admitted to the ICU at Children’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

The campaign says that Natalie will be receiving chemotherapy for the next 18 months, while her parents will need to travel between Fort St. John and Vancouver to take care of their other two children at home. The campaign is raising money to help with Natalie’s parents’ travel expenses and as of December 15th has raised just over $7,700 of its $20,000 goal.

The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society also made a sizeable donation earlier this week to help with those travel expenses.

For more information or to donate, visit the GoFundMe campaign’s website: https://www.gofundme.com/natalies-fight-with-neuroblastoma.