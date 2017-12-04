FSJSC seeking a Coaching Development Officer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Soccer Club is looking to fill the role of Coaching Development Officer.

The candidate needs to be a self-motivated, well-organized individual to enhance coaching quality within minor soccer, with a focus on grassroots coaching development.

Their responsibilities will be:

Develop FSJSC coaching Manuals for each age group.

Facilitate Mandatory FSJSC coaching clinics.

Promote the Long-Term Player Development, Preferred Training Module

Work with Alberta Soccer Association on player and coach development Monitor and mentor FSJSC coaches.

Evaluate FSJSC coaches for coach honorarium. Ensure all coaches have a fun first mentality.

The candidate needs to possess the following qualifications:

Have a strong sense of community and a passion for soccer.

Demonstrate sound judgement with strong communication skills.

Be self-motivated and have the ability to work with minimal supervision.

Have a minimum of ASA C Coaching License.

Have experience with all levels of development, competitive play including grassroots and the LTPD Complete and pass a Criminal Record Check.

The role requires 15-20 hours of work per week that may increase during the pre-season. Wage is negotiable based on experience.

To apply send your cover letter and resume to presidentfsjsc@telus.net