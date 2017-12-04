FSJSC seeking a Coaching Development Officer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Soccer Club is looking to fill the role of Coaching Development Officer.
The candidate needs to be a self-motivated, well-organized individual to enhance coaching quality within minor soccer, with a focus on grassroots coaching development.
Their responsibilities will be:
- Develop FSJSC coaching Manuals for each age group.
- Facilitate Mandatory FSJSC coaching clinics.
- Promote the Long-Term Player Development, Preferred Training Module
- Work with Alberta Soccer Association on player and coach development Monitor and mentor FSJSC coaches.
- Evaluate FSJSC coaches for coach honorarium. Ensure all coaches have a fun first mentality.
The candidate needs to possess the following qualifications:
- Have a strong sense of community and a passion for soccer.
- Demonstrate sound judgement with strong communication skills.
- Be self-motivated and have the ability to work with minimal supervision.
- Have a minimum of ASA C Coaching License.
- Have experience with all levels of development, competitive play including grassroots and the LTPD Complete and pass a Criminal Record Check.
The role requires 15-20 hours of work per week that may increase during the pre-season. Wage is negotiable based on experience.
To apply send your cover letter and resume to presidentfsjsc@telus.net