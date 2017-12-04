FSJSC seeking a Coaching Development Officer

December 4, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff Sports Comments Off on FSJSC seeking a Coaching Development Officer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Soccer Club is looking to fill the role of Coaching Development Officer.

The candidate needs to be a self-motivated, well-organized individual to enhance coaching quality within minor soccer, with a focus on grassroots coaching development.

Their responsibilities will be:

  • Develop FSJSC coaching Manuals for each age group.
  • Facilitate Mandatory FSJSC coaching clinics.
  • Promote the Long-Term Player Development, Preferred Training Module
  • Work with Alberta Soccer Association on player and coach development Monitor and mentor FSJSC coaches.
  • Evaluate FSJSC coaches for coach honorarium. Ensure all coaches have a fun first mentality.

The candidate needs to possess the following qualifications:

  • Have a strong sense of community and a passion for soccer.
  • Demonstrate sound judgement with strong communication skills.
  • Be self-motivated and have the ability to work with minimal supervision.
  • Have a minimum of ASA C Coaching License.
  • Have experience with all levels of development, competitive play including grassroots and the LTPD Complete and pass a Criminal Record Check.

The role requires 15-20 hours of work per week that may increase during the pre-season. Wage is negotiable based on experience.

To apply send your cover letter and resume to presidentfsjsc@telus.net

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.