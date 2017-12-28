FSJSC hosting Frosty Cup this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Soccer Club will be hosting their indoor soccer tournament this weekend.

This will be the second tournament of the season with the previous one being in May (Kickin It with Friends) which gives the players a chance to work on their skills during the winter break while adding funding to the spring tournament that goes towards helping out community members.

All games will be played at the FSJ Field House (indoor pitch). Matches get underway on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

The full schedule can be viewed below.