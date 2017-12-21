Friday is the deadline for ‘Ma’ Murray catchment area written submissions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The deadline for written submissions regarding School District 60’s proposed changes to Fort St. John elementary school catchment areas is Friday.

The School District said that in order to populate the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School, which is due to open in September of 2018, the district will need to redraw some of the elementary school catchment area boundaries in Fort St. John. The District said that these changes will potentially affect families whose children attend CM Finch, École Central, Charlie Lake Elementary, and Bert Ambrose Elementary Schools.

In November, the School District unveiled the three proposals for catchment areas changes and also held three public meetings this fall to gather feedback from parents. Written submissions on the topic of the proposed changes will be accepted at the School Board Office until December 22nd.