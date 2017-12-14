Freezing rain warning issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions of the province this morning

Environment Canada issued the warnings because freezing rain is expected to fall this morning. According to meteorologists, a Pacific front carrying warm moist air is overriding cold air near the surface and has resulted in freezing rain over southern sections of Watson Lake region. The freezing rain will expand southward to the Muncho Lake and Fort Nelson regions this morning.

As the front moves further southeast throughout the day, the freezing rain will ease later this morning over the Watson Lake region and late this afternoon over northeastern BC. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Officials advise that residents take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.