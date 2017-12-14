Freezing rain reported around Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road and Bridge are reporting freezing rain on Highway 97 west of Fort St. John, on the Prespatou Road north of Fort St. John and on Highway 103.

Even with the temperature reaching plus six, pavement temperatures are still between plus one and three. YRB expects the rain to stop around 3 p.m.

Trucks are responding and drivers are asked to take caution while driving as shaded areas and bridges will be below freezing.

A freezing rain warning remains in place for Fort Nelson. Warm moist air from a Pacific front is overriding cold air near the surface and has resulted in freezing rain over parts of northern BC interior. The freezing rain will ease this afternoon as the front moves further southeast throughout the day.

We have #FreezingRain on #hyw97 west of #fortstjohn and on #hyw103 on the way to Cecil lake. Take caution when traveling and check @DriveBC for updates. #YXJ — YRB North Peace Ltd (@YRBNorthPeace) December 14, 2017