FORT NELSON, B.C. – Officials with Public Works and Government Services Canada are reporting black ice and slippery sections on Highway 97 near Fort Nelson this morning

Drivebc.ca, reports Highway 77 near is reporting black ice and slippery sections from Fort Nelson north to the Northwest Territories border. The Alaska Highway itself is reporting slippery sections and black ice in the Fort Nelson vicinity.

The forecast is calling for a 60 percent chance of freezing rain in Fort Nelson Monday morning. The temperature is expected to hit -2 there on Monday, before warming up to two degrees on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.