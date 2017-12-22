Four more charged in connection with death of Fort St. John teen in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Four more young men have been charged in connection with the death of a 16 year-old Fort St. John teen in Grande Prairie last weekend.

Hannah Sutton, who is originally from Fort St. John, was found dead inside a Grande Prairie home at around 10:30 last Saturday morning. An autopsy in Edmonton confirmed that Sutton died from a gunshot wound.

Earlier this week, 19 year-old Justice Watt-Blais was charged with second degree murder in connection with Sutton’s death. The Grande Prairie RCMP now say that four additional men have been charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact.

18 year-old ­Darian Chonkolay, 20 year-old Austin Haynes, 21 year-old David Comber, and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing one count each. The four have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 3rd, the same day as Watt-Blais.

The RCMP say that since the matter is now before the courts, they will not be releasing any additional information.