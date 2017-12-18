Fort St. John tops BC Business magazine’s list of Best Cities for Work in 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Business magazine has released their list of the Best Cities for Work in B.C., and after a one-year hiatus, the Energetic City has once again topped the list.

The list was compiled by Environics Analytics in Toronto and measured eight factors to indicate the attractiveness of each community. Income growth in the past five years carried the largest weight towards each city’s score, at 25 percent. Average shelter costs contributed 15 percent of a city’s score, while all other factors weighed 10 percent in the scoring index. This year, the percentage of residents that walk or bike to work was added as an additional category.

Fort St. John and Dawson Creek both jumped one place in the magazine’s rating, and are ranked 1st and 2nd respectively. Last year’s edition named Squamish as the best city in B.C. for work, but that community has slipped to back to 3rd place. Terrace and Prince Rupert rounded out the Top 5.

Fort St. John led the pack in both average household income and average household incomes for those under 35. The average household income was $139,305, while young people earn an average of $123,744 per year. These numbers stand in contrast to neighbouring Dawson Creek, where the averages for the same tallies were $106,440 and $88,851. Both cities recorded unemployment rates of 5.20 percent as of September 2017. Fort St. John residents also outspent all other cities on the list on recreation though not by the over $1,500 per capita margin that they did in 2016.

The full list can be found here: https://www.bcbusiness.ca/Best-Cities-for-work-in-BC-2018