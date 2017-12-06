Fort St. John resident reflects on past 100 years

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A resident of Fort St. John celebrated a milestone birthday recently.

Pearl Pearson turned an astonishing 100 years old on November 22nd. Pearson was born in Wishart, Saskatchewan in 1917, and grew up with 10 siblings.

After growing up in the Land of the Living Skies, Pearson and her husband moved to the Fort St. John area in 1950 by way of Athabasca, Alberta, and Melville, Sask. Living in Murdale, Pearson raised her 8 children on a farm, just like many do today. However, her daughter Myrnie Brekkaas said that many things have changed drastically since the family settled in the area.

“When we first moved here, people were still riding into town on horses,” said Brekkaas. “They still had hitching rail, all the sidewalks were boardwalks, and the streets were gravel.”

After moving closer to town in 1963, Pearson moved into the Heritage Manor Assisted Living Facility at the age of 85. Three years ago, she moved into Peace Villa, where she resides today.

When asked about the secret of how to get the special letter from Her Majesty, Pearson’s daughters and sister said that she used to tell everyone, “Hard work, eat well, and get a good night’s sleep.” Pearson’s sister Beth Morrison said that she was also an avid gardener, and she used to knit sweaters for each of her 17 grandchildren.

For the special day, Pearson’s friends and family held a 100th Birthday Party at the North Peace Seniors Centre on November 24th, when close to 200 attendees came out to help her blow out the 100 candles on her milestone birthday cake.