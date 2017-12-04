Fort St. John RCMP searching for missing man

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mounties in Fort St. John are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 46 year-old man.

Fort St. John resident Michael Marshall was last seen on November 28th, and was reported missing late yesterday. The RCMP say that at this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play in regards to his disappearance.

Marshall is described as Caucasian, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 170 lbs., with blue eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone with information about Marshall or his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).