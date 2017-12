FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Medical Clinic is open despite phone issues.

According to a post on the clinic Facebook page, Telus and Clinic staff have identified a problem with the phone system at the Fort St. John Medical Clinic. Clinic staff have not been able to answer any phone calls.

The Clinic is open and until the problem is resolved, patients should visit the clinic in person. Staff believe the problem will be resolved on Friday.