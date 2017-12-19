Fort St. John Library seeking public feedback in strategic plan survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Public Library is looking to get feedback from residents of the North Peace in a survey that will help to determine the library’s strategic plan.

Library Director Kerry France said that the survey was drawn up by the Library Association’s Board to gather information from stakeholders on the services the library provides. France said that residents of Fort St. John, Taylor, and Electoral Areas ‘B’ and ‘C’ that use the library can give feedback on what they like about the library, what needs improving, and what they would like to see more of in the way of services.

According to France, the Library Association will be taking survey responses until December 31st. The survey can be found at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G265FCC.