Fort Nelson updating its wildfire protection plan

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says that it is taking steps to ensure its communities are more prepared to deal with wildfire risks by updating its Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

While the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality created a Community Wildfire Protection Plan in 2012 with a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities, the existing plan does not comply with current standards. Rural areas will be included to expand the new plan by nearly 17,000 hectares, encompassing a total of 38,000 hectares.

The Municipality is coordinating efforts with the Fort Nelson First Nation, which is also updating its protection plan, to benefit both communities. With over $20,000 in grant funding, Fort Nelson says it is now well into the development of a new plan using locally sourced forestry consulting expertise.

“Each year, we seem to witness communities around us struggle with wildfires of varying impact on their residents, businesses and surrounding Crown land,” said Mayor Bill Streeper, “We want you to know that we’ve taken every effort to make sure we’re well prepared for the inevitability of wildfires in the Northern Rockies.”

The final wildfire protection plan will be ready for submission by April 2018.