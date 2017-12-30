Fort Nelson joins North and South Peace in Extreme Cold Warning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Fort Nelson following warnings issued for the North and South Peace of Northeast B.C.

The Fort Nelson region could see wind chill values exceeding minus 50 Saturday and again Sunday. In the North and South Peace, the weather will be a little warmer with wind chill values near minus 42 during the day and minus 46 overnight into Sunday.

Environment Canada says residents should keep an eye out for frostbite as it can develop within minutes if skin is exposed to the cold weather.

The weather should change by Tuesday with the forecast calling for the temperature to drastically change to near or above the freezing mark.

“We do expect conditions to improve as a ridge of high pressure builds over British Columbia,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Andre Besson. “This ridge will lead to a warming up for the majority of the province as it blocks the cold air in the northwest.”