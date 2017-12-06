Flyers welcome Dawson Creek to town Thursday evening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are set for a clash with the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Thursday night.

The Flyers, winners of six straight games, are looking for a better performance versus the Senior Canucks who beat them 5-3 in Dawson Creek earlier in the season.

“Should be a good game, we have had some great games over the past three years,” said General Manager Lee Hartman. “With first place on the line, I expect a fast, physical style of game as I sure the players do too.”

Thursday nights affair with the Senior Canucks marks the second straight game with a divisional opponent as the Flyers defeated Grande Prairie 5-4 last week. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.