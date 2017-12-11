 Flyers rebound with solid effort in win over the Comets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers got back into the win column with an emphatic victory over the visiting Manning Comets on Saturday night.

Jeff Fast got the home side on the board with 15:16 to go in the opening period, assisted by Dan Pappin and Brady Busche. Four minutes and seven seconds later Jordan Harder found the net after a great individual effort to make it 2-0. Busche scored his second of the frame with 4:02 to go after accepting a saucer pass from Rick Cleaver, Rylan Sideroff with the secondary assist. The Flyers skated into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead.

Steven Fast finished off a sweet passing play between Robbie Sidhu and Bryan Lewis 1:22 into the middle frame to make it 4-0. Rick Cleaver buried a one-timer off a feed from Jeff Shipton with 7:44 to play. Pappin got in on the action three minutes later when he buried a juicy rebound off a shot from Sam Brennan. The Flyers took a 6-0 into the final twenty minutes of play.

Robbie Sidhu scored the home sides seventh goal 5:33 into the final stanza, assisted by Rylan Sideroff and Lien Miller-Jeannotte. The visitors broke the shutout with 6:32 remaining to make it 7-1.

Travis McLean stopped 18 of 19 shots, while the Flyers fired 51 rubbed biscuits on the Comets goaltender. Rick Cleaver, Brady Busche, Rylan Sideroff and Robbie Sidhu each chipped in with two-point outings.

“It game tonight was a night and day difference from our Dawson Creek performance,” said Andrew Leriger. It amazing what happens when you have a full roster of players and the compete level is where it needs to be.”

Next up for the Flyers is a trip to Manning to finish off the home and home series with the Comets on Friday. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.