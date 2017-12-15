Flyers play final two games before Christmas break this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are back in action for a pair of games this weekend.

The team is coming off a 7-1 victory over the Manning Comets on home ice to improve their record to 7-3. The Flyers got contributions from 10 different players and scored six straight goals to coast to the win. Goaltender Travis McLean had his shutout bid halted with just over six minutes to go.

“It’s amazing what happens when you have a team of players that want to compete at a high level,” said head coach Andrew Leriger. “This is the final string of games versus the teams that aren’t in our division, after this we play Dawson and Grande Prairie for the remainder of the regular season.”

Tonight the team is heading to Manning for a rematch, before returning home to clash with the High Prairie Regals on Saturday evening. Both games get underway at 8:30 p.m.