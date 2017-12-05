Flyers to play Dawson Creek in January for a spot in the Coy Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers will clash with the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks with the winner advancing to play in the 2018 Senior Men’s AA Championships in Williams Lake.

The best of three-game series will be the first time the two teams have played in such a scenario in nearly ten years.

The series begins on January 14th at the North Peace Arena with puck drop at 2:00 p.m. Game Two sees the series switch to Dawson Creek on January 18th at 8:30 p.m. If necessary, the final game will be played on home ice for the Flyers with the game getting underway at 4:30 p.m.

The Coy Cup takes place in Williams Lake from March 27th to 31st.