FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are hosting their annual Christmas family skate this weekend.

The skate will feature Santa Claus who will be greeting everyone from sponsors, fans, volunteers, executives, players and their families and alumni. There will be pizza, munchies and juice afterwards. Any children attending are asked to bring a small gift as well.

The event gets underway on Saturday from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.