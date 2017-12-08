Flyers dominated in loss to Dawson Creek Thursday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had their six-game winning streak come to an abrupt end Thursday night at the hands of the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

The Flyers got outplayed in every facet of the game in the first period as the visitors opened the scoring just before the five-minute mark of play. Dawson Creek made it 2-0 with 4:44 to go before the first intermission.

The middle frame saw the visitors keep the pedal to the medal and add to their lead two minutes in. With 8:29 remaining they found the back of the net for a 4-0 advantage, squashing any Flyers momentum from a Mike Van Nostrand.

The Senior Canucks score their fifth goal twenty-nine seconds into the final stanza. They ended the scoring at 9:30 to go in the third period with the 6-0 tally.

“We played like a bunch of Peewees tonight, totally outworked and outclassed,” said head coach Andrew Leriger. We have twenty-eight guys signed to the roster with only three of which were out because of injury, our commitment level needs to be higher.”

This is the first time in 45 matchups that the Flyers have been shutout by Dawson Creek.

Next up for the Flyers is a tilt with the Manning Comets on Teddy Bear Toss night, Saturday evening at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.