Flyers annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday when they play the Manning Comets.

In support of the Salvation Army, hockey fans are asked to bring a teddy bear that has been wrapped in plastic or in a shopping bag to keep it from damage from ice or water. When the Flyers score their first goal fans can throw their teddy bears onto the ice.

”The Salvation Army provides such a valuable service for the less fortunate in our community,” said President Paul Van Nostrand. “Normally we get around ten bags of teddy bears each year. Please help us support their efforts to brighten Christmas for needy local youngsters.”

Saturday night’s game takes place at the North Peace Arena with the puck drop at 8:30 p.m.