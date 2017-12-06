Fivestar fighters go 4-1 in Edmonton at Alberta Bronze Gloves over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fivestar MMA fighters returned home from Edmonton after going 4-1 at the Alberta Bronze Gloves event over the weekend.

Lincoln Pomeroy who fought in the Superweight Division won via TKO in the second round versus an undefeated boxer from Wabasca-Desmarais. Brayden Sims won via unanimous decision in the Lightweight Division after hitting his opponent with a good combo. Nick Dragojevich lost a tough fight in the finals in a match that went the distance as both fighters were going at it. Nick Young won both his exhibition matchups as he didn’t have anyone to fight in his class.

“I thought I performed alright as I have a lot of strengths and weaknesses, said Lincoln Pomeroy. “I went in there and performed the best of my ability and was able to pull through with wins.”

“I was a little tired because I didn’t get to fight on Saturday night, other than that I felt pretty loose,” said Brayden Sims. “I had only one guy to compete against as it was a novice tournament that is geared towards guys with fewer fights under their belt.”

Next up for the MMA fighters will be when they head to Vancouver for Provincials in early February.