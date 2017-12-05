Five elk illegally hunted near Hudson’s Hope

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating after five elk were shot on private property from a vehicle near Hudson’s Hope without the property owner’s permission.

According to CBC News, the incident happened Sunday evening at around 5:30 p.m. when the owner of a property north of Hudson’s Hope heard a number of gunshots. The owner discovered a group of men shooting at the elk from a nearby road and confronted them, at which point they drove off.

Sgt. Brad Lacey with the Conservation Officer Service told the CBC that not only did the men not obtain permission from the property owner to hunt the elk, they also hunted the elk from a maintained roadway, which is also illegal. Four of the elk were killed and a fifth was wounded.

Lacey said that the elk’s carcasses will be held as evidence and that if they are found to be suitable for human consumption the meat will be donated to a local food bank. The Conservation Officer Service said that anyone with information is asked to call the R.A.P.P. (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277). Calls can remain anonymous and information may be eligible for a reward.

Story courtesy CBC News: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/4-elk-illegally-killed-by-hunters-shooting-onto-private-property-without-permission-1.4432517