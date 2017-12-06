Firefighters in Chetwynd extinguish trailer fire 

CHETWYND, B.C. — Firefighters in Chetwynd had to spring into action after a trailer caught fire on Monday.

A grease fire broke out in the kitchen of a trailer located in the 5600-block of Highway 97 at around 6:30 p.m. Chetwynd Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky said that the fire was isolated to the kitchen area of the trailer, though the rest of the home suffered significant smoke damage.

The 25 firefighters in attendance worked for an hour to fully extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been deemed suspicious.

Story courtesy Peace FM: http://peacefm.ca/chetwynd-fire-department-responds-to-trailer-fire-2/