Firefighters Charity raises $10k for travel expenses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society raised roughly $10,000 last weekend at their benefit concert at the Lido Theatre.

Society president Adam Winn said that Saturday night’s benefit concert raised the money that will go towards helping support local residents that need to travel out of the Fort St. John area for medical reasons. Winn said that the Society decided to pick that particular cause when the firefighters set up the charity last year to keep more of its money raised in the North Peace region.

Winn said that the next event for the Society will be hosting the annual Fireman’s Ball next Spring.