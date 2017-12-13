Fire crews battle chimney fire at Peace Valley OSB

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John fire crews had a busy Monday when they attended to a chimney fire at the Peace Valley OSB mill.

Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Blades said that the Fire Department was called out for a fire in the OSB mill’s press at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Blades said that upon arrival, crews had difficulty accessing the fire, which was burning in the press’ exhaust piping system. According to Blades, the fire was not able to get completely extinguished before flames began erupting from one of the mill’s main chimneys.

According to Blades, crews were able to battle back against the flames and were able to knock the fire down and hand control of the situation back to the mill’s staff at around 4:00 p.m. He said that the mill’s employees were evacuated as a precaution, and that no one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, though Blades said that the fire itself did not originate in the mill’s press. Blades said that the amount of damage is not yet known, though Blades said that since crews were able to largely keep the fire contained to the exhaust system, the building itself wasn’t damaged.

Blades said that more on the fire’s cause could be known after firefighters follow up with the mill’s managers later this week.