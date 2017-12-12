Fentanyl detected in 999 fatal overdoses in B.C. this year

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The provincial death toll from fatal drug overdoses where fentanyl was detected this year rose to 999 in October, out of a total of 1,208 fatal overdoses since January 1st.

The latest statistics from the B.C. Coroners Service show that last month 96 people died of a fatal drug overdose in B.C. That’s an increase of 26 percent over the same month a year ago when 76 people died. The rate of fatal overdoses where fentanyl was detected also continues to climb, as that drug was detected in 74 of last month’s deaths.

Northern Health continues to have the least fatal overdoses of any health authority, with just one overdose death last month, bringing the year-to-date total to 46. In the North, 42 of the 46 people that have died this year had fentanyl detected in their systems, and the drug was not detected in last month’s single death.

Northeast B.C. did not see any fatal overdoses last month, meaning 2017’s total still sits at 13. Fentanyl has been detected in 11 of 13 deaths this year in the Northeast.