Fate of Site C could be known as soon as Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. — Officials in Premier John Horgan’s office said the government’s decision on the future of the Site C dam could come as early as Friday.

Speaking on background, the officials said government ministers were in meetings Wednesday wrestling with the decision to continue building or to scuttle the $8.3 billion project and that the decision could be announced within days.

Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James were scheduled to appear Wednesday at a memorial ceremony at the legislature, but officials said the premier and his minister were in the middle of meetings about Site C. In place of the premier and his finance minister, backbench New Democrats Rachna Singh and Bowinn Ma participated in the ceremony to remember 14 women who were murdered in Montreal on December 6, 1989.

Environment Minister George Heyman, Health Minister Adrian Dix and several other ministers refused to comment about the status of Site C during a break in their day-long talks. A recent report by the independent B.C. Utilities Commission said the project is currently over budget and not likely to meet its 2024 completion target.