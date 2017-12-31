Extreme warnings continue; warmer weather expected on Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As we celebrate the end of 2017, we should see an end of the current extreme cold conditions.

Extreme Cold Warnings remain in place for the B.C. Peace, Fort Nelson and into Alberta. The temperature could reach minus 40 with the wind on Sunday and into the early morning hours of Monday. The cold should come to an end on Monday when the forecasted high is expected to be minus 7 in Fort St. John.

When we wake up on New Years Day, it will still be cold but as the day goes on the temperature is expected to improve.

Below are the copies of the two weather warnings that remain in place for Northeast B.C.

4:24 AM PST Sunday 31 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

A frigid arctic airmass in combination with winds of 10 to 20 km/h will continue to produce extreme wind chill values near minus 40. The extreme cold conditions will improve Monday afternoon as the arctic ridge of high pressure weakens and temperatures moderate.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Issued at 2017-12-31 17:32 UTC by Environment Canada:

Extreme cold warning continued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)



Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values of minus 45 and below are expected to continue through the weekend.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

Ask a health professional how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the cold. A person with a heart condition should avoid strenuous activities like shovelling snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.