Extreme cold warning remains for Fort St. John and North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An extreme cold warning remains in place for Fort St. John and the North Peace and the Alberta Peace.

An arctic ridge has settled over the North Peace bringing with it temperatures of minus 30. Environment Canada says the temperature should reach a high of minus 28 on Friday, but with a 15 kilometre per hour wind, it will feel more like minus 43.

Overnight into Saturday, the temperature will drop to minus 39 and a windchill of minus 46.

Environment Canada says residents should keep an eye out for frostbite as it can develop within minutes if skin is exposed to the cold weather.

The cold will stick around until at least Sunday. By Monday the forecast calls for the temperature to reach a high of minus 16. We could even reach a high of minus one on Tuesday.

Here is the full weather warning:

Issued at 2017-12-29 09:50 UTC by Environment Canada:

Extreme cold warning continued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)



Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

An arctic ridge over the area has allowed temperatures to drop close to minus 30 Celsius tonight. This combined with northerly winds of 15 km/h will allow wind chill values to drop to near minus 40 resulting in extreme wind chills. The winds should ease near noon ending the extreme wind chill values.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

