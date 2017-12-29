Extreme cold warning issued for the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The extreme cold warning has been extended to the South Peace.

The warning was issued Thursday for the North Peace and as of Friday morning, the South Peace has also been added to the warning.

The arctic ridge over the area has brought the temperature down to minus 30 and with the wind, it will feel more like minus 40.

See the full warning below

Extreme cold warning issued for:

B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)

Extreme cold warning continued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)



Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

An arctic ridge over the area has allowed temperatures to drop close to minus 30 Celsius tonight. This combined with northerly winds of 15 km/h will allow wind chill values to drop to near minus 40 resulting in extreme wind chills. The winds should ease near noon ending the extreme wind chill values.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.