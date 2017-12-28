Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Fort St. John and the B.C. North Peace River area.

The warning says the extreme cold weather will continue for the rest of 2017 with the windchill making the temperatures feel more like minus 40 Thursday night through Friday. The weather should improve on Sunday when the temperature is expected to reach a high of minus 15.

See the full warning below:

2:48 PM PST Thursday 28 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

An arctic ridge over the area will allow temperatures to drop to at least minus 30 Celsius tonight. This combined with northerly winds of 15 km/h will allow wind chill values to drop to near minus 40 resulting in extreme wind chills later this evening.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.